Putin's Victory Day Speech - Says Russian Troops Face ‘Aggressive Force Supported by NATO’ - Moscow

Video May 9, 2026, APT:

Russian Victory Day Parade 2026:Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation during ceremonies marking the 81st anniversary of Victory Day in Moscow, honoring Soviet soldiers who fought in World War II and praising Russian troops involved in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. During his speech in Red Square, Putin said Russian soldiers participating in what Moscow calls the “Special Military Operation” are standing against an “aggressive force supported by the entire NATO bloc.”

Adding: Full address by Vladimir Putin at the military parade marking the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945

I congratulate you on Victory Day – our sacred, radiant and most important holiday!



We sacredly honour the legacy and behests of the soldiers of Victory. Care for the Fatherland unites our entire country and all the people of Russia, while preserving the memory of the Great Patriotic War, its true history and real heroes is a matter of honour for us.



We will always remember the feat of the Soviet people – the fact that it was they who made the decisive contribution to the defeat of Nazism, saved their country, saved the world, put an end to total and merciless evil, and restored sovereignty to those states that had capitulated to Hitler’s Germany and become obedient accomplices in its crimes.



June 22, 1941 is one of the most tragic and sorrowful dates in our history. This year marks 85 years since the beginning of the Great Patriotic War.



The Nazis treacherously attacked the Soviet Union. They planned to seize the country and its vast resources, completely destroy its culture and our historical heritage, and ultimately exterminate, enslave and commit genocide against the entire multi-ethnic Soviet people – precisely all peoples, nations and ethnic groups of the Soviet Union.



To carry out these criminal objectives, forces were gathered from across Europe. Nazi strategists seemed to have meticulously accounted for everything – except one thing: what is known as Russian character and the strength of spirit of the Soviet people.



🕯 We bow our heads before those who fell in battle. Before those who were tortured under occupation and in captivity, who died of starvation in besieged Leningrad, in other encircled cities and settlements. Before all those who gave their lives for the Motherland, for Russia. We bow our heads to the memory of sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, grandfathers, great-grandfathers, husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.



The great feat of the victorious generation inspires the warriors who are today carrying out the goals of the special military operation. They are confronting an aggressive force that is being armed and supported by the entire NATO.



And despite this, our heroes are advancing.



Alongside Russian warriors stand workers and designers, engineers, scientists and inventors. They are carrying on the traditions of their predecessors, relying on modern combat experience to create advanced and unique weapons systems and launch their mass production.



I am strongly convinced that our cause is just! We are together! Victory has always been and will always be ours!



Glory to the victorious people! Glory to our veterans! Glory to the Armed Forces of Russia!



Happy Victory Day! Hurrah!

Adding, about the woman behind Putin's left shoulder:

Nurse Lyudmila Bolilaya, who became the first female Hero of Russia during the Special Military Operation, sat behind Putin at the Victory Parade.



Lyudmila Bolilaya continued to perform her duties and provide assistance to wounded soldiers under the shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. She used her body to shield a severely wounded fighter from fragments and shrapnel. The soldier survived, the nurse suffered multiple severe injuries