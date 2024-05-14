Create New Account
Андрей Корчагин и Grannik. Оружие для Украины!
00Grannik2
0 Subscribers
2 views
Published 19 hours ago

Наше первое совместное видео, посвященное оружию для Украины и причинах его недостаточности.

 Оригинал видео общий. А так же на канале: Андрей Корчагин, ФАК OFFicial Channel https://www.youtube.com/@AndreyKorchaginFAKOFFicial

 Оригинал видео: 7 мая 2024 года Беседа с Олегом Ждановым, участником АТО в Украине Почему у Украины нет вооружения https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=smOSf0ATcRU&t=59s

negativegrannikkorchagin

