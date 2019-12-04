4Dec19 Full Show

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16 views • December 04, 2019
Desc: Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec
*00:01:21 Drug cartels now running protection racket in Virginia like they are in Mexico
*00:20:11 Bloomberg promises to rig judiciary to destroy 2nd Amendment
*00:40:09 More elite pedophiles exposed, new connections to Clintons & psychologist says Epstein, Bohemian Grove, etc are not aberrations but the norm for the ruling class
*00:56:03 Pelosi tells climate convention in Madrid: “We’re still in” the Paris Climate Accord. She’s wrong but her devotion to “Paris” & Trump’s USMCA both attack US sovereignty but illustrate the difference between the 2 parties
*01:24:10 How to re-educate your climate brainwashed child
*01:37:51 Hong Kong’s revolution spreads to mainland China city, but can they depend on the US government supporting liberty or are they being set up for a fall?
*01:55:14 Kamala bites the dust. A look at the graveyard of Democrat presidential candidates and what killed Kamala
*00:01:21 Drug cartels now running protection racket in Virginia like they are in Mexico
*00:20:11 Bloomberg promises to rig judiciary to destroy 2nd Amendment
*00:40:09 More elite pedophiles exposed, new connections to Clintons & psychologist says Epstein, Bohemian Grove, etc are not aberrations but the norm for the ruling class
*00:56:03 Pelosi tells climate convention in Madrid: “We’re still in” the Paris Climate Accord. She’s wrong but her devotion to “Paris” & Trump’s USMCA both attack US sovereignty but illustrate the difference between the 2 parties
*01:24:10 How to re-educate your climate brainwashed child
*01:37:51 Hong Kong’s revolution spreads to mainland China city, but can they depend on the US government supporting liberty or are they being set up for a fall?
*01:55:14 Kamala bites the dust. A look at the graveyard of Democrat presidential candidates and what killed Kamala
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