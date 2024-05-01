Commentary on Lyrics, "Please Don't Take These Beautiful Things That I Got!"

I've Only Included a Small Snippet of The Song "Beautiful Things" By Benson Boone, Not The Entire Song. Hopefully The Artist Doesn't Feel Some Typa Way, But I Must Keep it REAL, And SPEAK as I'm INSTRUCTED.

Honestly, I Dig The Song. Quality Wise as Far as Enjoyable to Listen to, I'd Rate Highly. It Starts Out Slow But The Hook is Fire. He's Very Talented And I Enjoy That Style of Music. However, Its Been Awhile Since I've Listened to Much of it. I Happened to Hear This During My Lyft Ride Home From My X-Ray Appointment The Other Day.

Anyway That Being Said.. I Had Some Thoughts Upon My Heart to SPEAK About This Particular Song. Its Even More Confirmation of The TIME We're Living in. The CHILDREN OF LIGHT, Are INSTRUCTED to FREELY GIVE, Understanding And Clarity of The TIME We're Living in. All Nations Are in The Valley of Decision, With a Divine Opportunity, to Humble Yourselves as Children, Repent And Change Your Heart.

Or, Hold to What it is You THINK You Know, And Find Out When its Too Late That You Were Wrong. There Will Be No Salvation For You. you Will REAP The Same Negative Energy You And Your Bloodline Has Been Sowing, During The TIMES of The GENTILES!

Unfortunately, MANY PEOPLE ARE NOT GOING TO BE SAVED, NOR SPARED FROM DESTRUCTION! NO MATTER HOW MUCH THEY CRY OUT AND CALL UPON "GOD," THE ETERNAL GREAT SPIRIT WILL NOT DELIVER THEM! FOR THEY HAVE REBELLED AGAINST THE ETERNAL WORD OF THE GREAT SPIRIT! AND FOLLOWED AFTER FALSE GODS! THEREFORE, THE GREAT SPIRIT WILL ALLOW THEM TO REAP THE DESTRUCTION THEY HAVE SOWN!

