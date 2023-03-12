https://gettr.com/post/p2b4jz1af1a

2023.03.10 No one ever mentioned the personal relationship between Fauci and Wang Yanyi. One knows about viruses best in the world, the head of NIH; The other is the boss of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where the coronavirus got released. He gave her money and she made the virus. He gave her the techniques to make the virus. When her virus came out, he covered up for her. They killed so many people! It's time for the them to own up to it and give the world the truth!

这个人类上没人提过福奇和王延轶的个人关系是什么样。一个是世界上最了解病毒的人，NIH的老大；一个是释放病毒的武汉病毒研究所的老大。他给了她钱，她制造了毒，他给了她技术，她弄出来了这个病毒，然后他给她掩盖。杀了那么多人，该给这个世界一个真相一个交代啦。



