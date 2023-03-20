Create New Account
NAZI'S INVADE AMERICA UNDER CIA PROJECT PAPERCLIP EXPOSED!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published 18 hours ago

IN 1945 PROJECT PAPERCLIP WAS ENACTED UNDER THE DIRECTIONS OF THE OCCULT CIA. THIS ENABLED NAZI SCIENTISTS AND CRIMINALS TO INVADE AMERICA. THUS BEGAN THE THE TRANSFORMATION OF AMERICA FROM A FREE OPEN SOCIETY INTO A FASCIST STATE. NASA IS A NAZI ANTI AMERICAN ENTITY RUN BY NAZI'S. THE BUSH'S HELPED FUND THE WAR AND SUPPLIED UNLIMITED CAPITAL TO HITLER. AMERICA IS BEING DESTROYED FROM WITHIN NOW AND NOTHING CAN SAVE IT. SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE....

Keywords
militaryreligionpolicegovernmentlawpoliticiansarmyend timesdisastermicrochippatsy

