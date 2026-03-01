BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Khamenei Death Prophesied by SDA. 7 Military Leaders Dead foreshadow SDA Pastor’s Death. Dark Day
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
2 days ago

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei dies. IRANIAN STATE MEDIA CONFIRMS SUPREME LEADER KHAMENEI IS DEAD. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in an Israeli strike Saturday as part of a massive joint military operation between the U.S. and Israel, Iranian state media confirmed. The Iranian government announced 40 days of public mourning following the "martyrdom" of the 86-year-old ayatollah, who had ruled Iran for over 36 years.


Israel says 7 senior Iranian military figures killed in precision strikes. The Israeli military said it killed seven senior Iranian security officials, including IRGC commander Mohammad Pakpour and adviser Ali Shamkhani, in surprise Tehran strikes targeting Iran's military and weapons leadership. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it killed several senior members of the Iranian security leadership in its coordinated airstrikes against the country, including a top defence official and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).


#Khamenei

#Iran

#MissileStrike

#SDA


seventh day adventistspirit of prophecydark day prophecysda prophecysda pastor diesali khamenei killedkhamenei deadsupreme leader khamenei deathisrael precision strikesseven senior iranian leaders killedali shamkhani killediran leadership crisisseven iranian military leaders killedirgc leadership decapitation strikeseventh day adventist prophecyjudgment on kings sdairan prophecyjudgment on nations 2026end time war
Recent News
Shadow government exposed: DHS Secretary Noem reveals deep state spies, Wuhan collusion, and ongoing bioweapons cover-up

Shadow government exposed: DHS Secretary Noem reveals deep state spies, Wuhan collusion, and ongoing bioweapons cover-up

Lance D Johnson
Borders of Faith: A call to arms against globalist tyranny

Borders of Faith: A call to arms against globalist tyranny

Belle Carter
Israel used hacked traffic cameras and AI to assassinate Iran&#8217;s Supreme Leader, report reveals

Israel used hacked traffic cameras and AI to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader, report reveals

Kevin Hughes
The Final Chapter: How Trump&#8217;s Ill-Fated War with Iran Dooms the American Empire

The Final Chapter: How Trump’s Ill-Fated War with Iran Dooms the American Empire

Mike Adams
U.S. Facing Critical Shortage of Air Defense Munitions as Iran Pounds Regional Bases

U.S. Facing Critical Shortage of Air Defense Munitions as Iran Pounds Regional Bases

Mike Adams
The Final Debasement: Operation Epic Fury Triggers Economic Collapse as Globalist Wars Destroy Your Savings

The Final Debasement: Operation Epic Fury Triggers Economic Collapse as Globalist Wars Destroy Your Savings

Mike Adams
