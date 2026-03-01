Khamenei Death Prophesied by SDA. 7 Military Leaders Dead foreshadow SDA Pastor’s Death. Dark Day

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei dies. IRANIAN STATE MEDIA CONFIRMS SUPREME LEADER KHAMENEI IS DEAD. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in an Israeli strike Saturday as part of a massive joint military operation between the U.S. and Israel, Iranian state media confirmed. The Iranian government announced 40 days of public mourning following the "martyrdom" of the 86-year-old ayatollah, who had ruled Iran for over 36 years.





Israel says 7 senior Iranian military figures killed in precision strikes. The Israeli military said it killed seven senior Iranian security officials, including IRGC commander Mohammad Pakpour and adviser Ali Shamkhani, in surprise Tehran strikes targeting Iran's military and weapons leadership. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it killed several senior members of the Iranian security leadership in its coordinated airstrikes against the country, including a top defence official and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).





#Khamenei

#Iran

#MissileStrike

#SDA





