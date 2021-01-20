Cresco Labs Investment Deck Review

Cresco Labs’ products are sold in over 700 dispensaries across the Canada as they prioritize wholesale in order to reach as many consumers as possible, accessing the scaled benefits of a national footprint. They package, ship and distribute products nationwide, including locations owned and operated by their team.As one of the largest multi-state (MSO), vertically integrated cannabis companies, they control their cultivation, manufacturing, extraction and packaging practices. Involved at every point in the seed-to-sales process and powered by world-class agronomists, manufacturing experts and state-of-the-art agricultural equipment.Social Equity & Education Development (SEED) initiative is designed to ensure that all members of our society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work in and own cannabis businesses. From collaborating with universities to develop cannabis-focused curriculum to working with local agencies and community organizations to sponsor expungement events, the SEED initiative consists of impactful programs and actionable solutions-based approaches that they believe will help make the cannabis industry a highly inclusive force for job creation.Guest:Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel InvestorHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 633 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.