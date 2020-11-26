EP 2206-6PM BOOM! Sidney Powell Confirms “....It Was Our Forces” Who Confiscated the Scytl Servers in Germany

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FRIDAY NOVEMBER 20, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=3184112982
This morning Attorney Sidney Powell went on with Glenn Beck. Powell told Glenn the servers from ScytI in Germany were in fact confiscated and “I AM HEARING THAT IS WAS OUR FORCES THAT GOT THE SERVERS.”
Sidney Powell: “The servers from Scytl were confiscated the other day. I’m hearing it was our forces that got those servers. So I think the government is now working on an investigation of what really happened.” https://bit.ly/32ZJEic
SPECIAL GUEST: David A. Kallman is a Lansing attorney and he started his general practice law firm in November of 1982. He has had a successful litigation practice in many areas, including: homeschooling, education law, family law, criminal law, church/state and constitutional law, and administrative law. He has handled cases at every level of the Michigan Court System from District Court to the Supreme Court. He has also handled litigation in Federal District Court and appeals in the United States Court of Appeals. In 2008, he was appointed unanimously by the Michigan Supreme Court to serve a three year term as a commissioner for the State Bar of Michigan. https://www.kallmanlegal.com/david-a-kallman/
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