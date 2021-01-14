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Return to the Earth - grow your own food intro
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132 views • January 14, 2021
On 12th February I am launching my online course for the absolute beginner vegetable and fruit grower. This is your introductory video to get you going showing you how to sow your earliest seeds and how to save kitchen waste to get you started. If you would like to join us please click on this link. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/136267364355
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