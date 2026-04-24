Mammoth vs. Golden Knights | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 1 | April 19, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 matchup between the Utah Mammoth and the Vegas Golden Knights on April 19, 2026, where Logan Cooley beat the buzzer in the 2nd period with the game opener for the Mammoth and Nic Dowd scored a big goal for the Golden Knights in the 3rd period.