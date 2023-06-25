Del BigTree at the HighWire





June 23, 2023





The outgoing director of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, gave her final testimony before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. While there, she was questioned by Representative Marjorie Taylor Green, who questioned her about troubling figures reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). Her response led to a fact-check from The HighWire, take a look.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2vz7u4-outgoing-cdc-director-fact-checked-on-vaers-statement.html