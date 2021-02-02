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EP: 3 (AOP) Clip 1: Should you STOP Watching Sportscenter?
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11 views • February 02, 2021
Did Nancy Pelosi create Covid-19? What does it have to do with a bat!? Where did the bat come from? Is ESPN SportsCenter still worth watching? Do you still watch national news? Why? Why are millions of Americans blindly watching the news and (Oct 16, 2020) NOT questioning the validity or creditability of the content/media? WE HAVE PROOF people are not Questioning the news! How difficult or easy is it to obtain COVID death certificates? What's the dynamic in a Black barbershop? The Libtard of the Week - Is he an untouchable and why is he a hypocrite?
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