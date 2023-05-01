Create New Account
Overcoming the Post-Victory Attack
Fire & Grace Church
October 14th, 2018

Often after a great victory, the enemy hits with an intense attack. This ministry just experienced a huge victory in the kingdom of God from our Skyfall 2018 conference, and the devil is attacking with vengeance. The enemy will not prevail though, no matter how dark things may seem Jesus Christ is still, and will forever be, on the throne!

Keywords
spiritual warfarevictorydean odle

