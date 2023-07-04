''I'm EXPOSING the whole thing before they get to me.'' - Edward Snowden - Published Yesterday
1160 views
•
Published 17 hours ago
•
XandrewX
July 2, 2023
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZEV9cGP7nQHG/
Keywords
edward snowdentargetedexposing evil
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos