Settlement Expansion in Mukhmas

Mukhmas, a village east of Ramallah, continues to face persistent settlement activities. Recently, a new settlement outpost was established on its lands.
Interview: Sa'ed Abu Ali, mayor of Mukhmas
Reporting: Momen .somrain
Filmed: 11/01/2025
