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MagnetGate: Chilean doctor records evidence of magnetic arm
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334 views • June 13, 2021
MORE INFO: https://www.orwell.city
GRAPHENE OXIDE IS BEING USED AS AN ADJUVANT IN VACCINES. IT MAKES PEOPLE MAGNETIC. MORE INFO: https://www.laquintacolumna.net
Chilean doctor recorded a video and left written evidence in Celso Retamal's medical record.
In his own words, Mr. Retamal's shows "magnetization towards metallic objects in both arms."
The patient took shots from Sinovac vaccine and also influenza shots.
This is boh en example and a call to all REAL doctors in the world to start leaving register of this phenomenon.
GRAPHENE OXIDE IS BEING USED AS AN ADJUVANT IN VACCINES. IT MAKES PEOPLE MAGNETIC. MORE INFO: https://www.laquintacolumna.net
Chilean doctor recorded a video and left written evidence in Celso Retamal's medical record.
In his own words, Mr. Retamal's shows "magnetization towards metallic objects in both arms."
The patient took shots from Sinovac vaccine and also influenza shots.
This is boh en example and a call to all REAL doctors in the world to start leaving register of this phenomenon.
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