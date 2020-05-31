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The Fake COVID-19 Testing Kits
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86 views • May 31, 2020
President of Tanzania (John Magufuli) has outsmarted the technocrats. He allowed coronavirus testing kits to be imported into his country. He then instructed that they be checked by Tanzanian security officials. They tested non-human samples, including a goat and a pawpaw (fruit). The tests were given human names and ages as they were sent off for results. They tested positive. A fruit. A goat. President Magafuli said, "something strange is happening".
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