Self-Medicating Gavin Newsom: The Triumph of Packaging over Realty; of Dishonesty over Truth.

Tucker Carlson examines why President Biden has not announced his 2024 re-election campaign and why California Gov. Gavin Newsom is likely to become the face of the Democratic Party
Newsom says "Clean and sober is one of the biggest mistakes this country has ever made."
Source:
https://rumble.com/v2hhc0c-tucker-carlson-they-cant-keep-this-secret-forever.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.