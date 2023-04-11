Create New Account
Self-Medicating Gavin Newsom: The Triumph of Packaging over Realty; of Dishonesty over Truth.
Tucker Carlson examines why President Biden has not announced his 2024 re-election campaign and why California Gov. Gavin Newsom is likely to become the face of the Democratic Party

Newsom says "Clean and sober is one of the biggest mistakes this country has ever made."


Source:

https://rumble.com/v2hhc0c-tucker-carlson-they-cant-keep-this-secret-forever.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4

tucker carlson tonightgavin newsombiden regime

