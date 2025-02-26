Dictatorship, Paranoia, Famine: Welcome to North Korea

Source: Best Documentary https://www.youtube.com/@BestDoc





It is the most closed country in the world, the last great communist, paranoid and aggressive dictatorship. In North Korea, nothing or almost nothing has changed since the creation of the country by Kim Il-Sung in 1953. 23 million North Koreans survive in absolute misery, without any freedom, prisoners of impassable borders. It is in this distressing universe that a group of French people have decided to spend their holidays. 8500 euros for three weeks is as expensive as a stay in the Seychelles. But for this price they will have to be satisfied with rationed food, hotels without comfort, outdated buses... Not to mention the permanent surveillance of threatening guides. Claude, Henri and Jacqueline will discover cities without cars, empty shops, casinos without money. They will have to submit to mandatory visits, propaganda and forced tributes to the eternal president of North Korea. An incredible journey, as North Korea prepares for the rise to power of Kim Jong-Un, grandson of the founder of the first communist dynasty in history