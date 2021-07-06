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POISON ALERT - SEE LINK BELOW! Dr. Jane Ruby - Magnetic Injection - PCR Tests connection!
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5715 views • July 06, 2021
I can't get the video in the link here, so I am posting the link! Please see as a matter of urgency! IT'S 100% POISON! TAKE THE SHOT AT YOUR OWN PERIL!
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/07/breaking-discovery-the-actual-contents-inside-pfizer-vials-exposed/
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/07/breaking-discovery-the-actual-contents-inside-pfizer-vials-exposed/
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