My Biggest WARNING To GOLD and SILVER Holders - Jim Rickards
1232 views • 2 days ago
Jim Rickards talks about the biggest Gold and Mortgage market derivatives manipulation. It'll make a very big losses once it defaults, up to trillions of dollar. James G. Rickards (29 September 1951) is an American lawyer, investment banker, media commentator, and author on matters of finance and precious metals. , share this video to your friends if you find it helpful. our channel for daily videos on Investing, Economy, Finance, Stock Market, Building Business, and more.
