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Monocycle, you sit INSIDE the rotating wheel -- at 50 mph
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305 views • November 10, 2021
Wither electric or gasoline powered, the monocycle has been around for many decades, but has not caught on. The bigger the wheel, the easier it is to curse over rough terrain. Maybe a 10-foot wheel would be best for mountain bikes?
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