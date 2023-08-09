Russian Army's New Tactics of Missile Strikes Shocked NATO with Their Effectiveness and POWER

Over the past three weeks, Russia has significantly increased missile strikes against targets on the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, it is worth noting that the Russian army has also increased the number of kamikaze drones used. According to preliminary data, the Russian army used more than 3,000 kamikaze drones 'Geranium-2', hitting numerous military facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, experts note that Russia continues to increase the number of kamikaze drones 'Geranium-2', significantly modernizing them and improving their characteristics.

