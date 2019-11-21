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Ex Girlfriend Of Nancy Pelosi's Son Bolsters Claim Paul Pelosi Did Crooked Business In Ukraine
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97 views • November 21, 2019
Tom Pappert of http://nationalfile.com breaks down the story of how the former girlfriend of Nancy Pelosi’s son, Paul Pelosi Jr., is suing him over alleged fraud regarding her property.
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http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
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