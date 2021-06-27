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ALEX JONES EMERGENCY CLIP • DR. STEVE PIECZENIK REGIME CHANGE SEGMENT ONLY [Ad-Free] (2021-6-19)
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421 views • June 27, 2021
I clipped this 40 minute 'must-see' Dr. Steve Pieczenik regime change segment from a huge 3 1/2 hour long Alex Jones Saturday Emergency Broadcast. Enjoy!
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