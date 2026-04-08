Arming the Army of Believers Part 4

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In the Spiritual realm there is a call to excel and go higher towards the goal of completeness in Christ. In fact the Lord gave gifts to the believers for that express reason of growing them up into the fulness of the measure of the stature of Christ. Are you at that fulness now, then you should seek to use the tools he has given us to accomplish the goal of Jesus in us.
We explore this goal in this video so come and explore with us.