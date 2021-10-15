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WOW! Medical device and patent expert Karen Kingston continues to knock the ball out of the park! According to Kingston these experimental COVID injections are part of a genocidal plan to usher in artificial intelligence (AI) to control all human beings on the planet.
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https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/receipts-patents-expose-medical-devices-in-jab-injectable-computing-system/