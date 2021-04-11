© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Column News Special: Care Home Whistleblower
Follow
3
Share
Report
270 views • April 11, 2021
MIRRORED from UKColumn.org
The UK Column was recently contacted by an experienced Care Home manager. The individual was deeply concerned about the effects of Covid 19 and vaccinations, on both staff and the elderly, within care facilities across the country. Finally their personal concern had reached the point where they felt the need to speak out to the wider public.
The UK Column was recently contacted by an experienced Care Home manager. The individual was deeply concerned about the effects of Covid 19 and vaccinations, on both staff and the elderly, within care facilities across the country. Finally their personal concern had reached the point where they felt the need to speak out to the wider public.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.