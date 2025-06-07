Trump, Musk War In The White House. Epstein Files Accusations. Fall Of America. Rise Of New Nation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump says Musk ‘lost his mind,’ has no interest in talking with billionaire as public feud simmers. President Trump said Friday he has zero interest in speaking to Elon Musk amid their escalating feud — just hours after White House aides reportedly scrambled to set up a phone call between the pair.
“You mean the man who has lost his mind?” Trump told ABC News when asked about the possibility he and Musk would speak sometime Friday.
Trump added that he was “not particularly” interested in talking to his former ally — even though he claimed Musk wants to talk to him.
“I’m not even thinking about Elon,” Trump separately told CNN Friday. “He’s got a problem. The poor guy’s got a problem.”
“I won’t be speaking to him for a while, I guess, but I wish him well,” the president added.
Trump tells ABC Musk 'lost his mind,' as CEO's dad says 'make sure this fizzles out'
He spoke with ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl.
Trump is ‘furious’ that Elon Musk has turned on his beloved ‘Big, Beautiful Bill,’ Fox & Friends reveals. While Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade said the president was privately seething. over Elon Musk’s attacks on the bill, he praised Trump for keeping his “powder dry” and not returning fire
Trump calls Elon Musk ‘the man who has lost his mind’ as feud continues
Trump threatens to cancel Musk's government contracts as feud boils over
FBI Director Kash Patel Tells Joe Rogan His Home Was Swatted
Exclusive: US suspends licenses to ship nuclear plant parts to China, sources say
Iran Purchases Missile Fuel Materials From China
Taiwan accuses China of carrying out 'provocative' military patrol near island
