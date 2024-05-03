FREAKY BANANAS IN USA, I HAD SAME THING IN UK TOO !!

I came across this video about freaky bananas, filmed somewhere in the USA. However I had a similar experience with a bunch of bananas I bought at a supermarket in the UK about 2 weeks ago. They tasted weird, so spat it out, and also they were bendy and did not break correctly, same as this video.
I did not know if they were freaky GMO bananas, however no way was I eating them so binned them. Has Bill Gates been getting to the bananas now?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.