2023 年 3 月 15 日，100 多名 FBI 特工突襲了 郭文貴的住所。那些虛假的指控和起訴書將投資者稱為“ 受害者 ”，但我們不是。 郭文貴不是騙子，他是英雄。 他為揭露中共的罪行付出了沉重的代價。
Over 100 FBI agents raided Miles Guo's residence on March 15th, 2023. Those bogus allegations and indictments call the investors " victims," but we are not. Miles Guo is not a scammer, he is the hero. He is paying a hefty price for exposing the CCP's crimes.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #takedowntheccp #scottmckay #mosenglish
