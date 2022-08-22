Check Out The Global Alliance Working To Get You "Vaccinated"

For by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.





Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not unto your own understanding; in all they ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct they paths.

The love of money is the root of all evil.

This video goes well with this one, if you are not aware that they want to mark everyone as belonging to the devil or corrupted flesh as days of Noah and they will apply consequences you would not like to cause you to comply, but you must not. https://www.bitchute.com/video/rl9Oty98c1WF/











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