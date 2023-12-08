Charlie Chaplain - The Immigrant 1917 8Dec23

**5 songs to match the man/woman interaction - Song 1--boy meets girl gives up his seat. Song 2--girl is robbed, boy secretly gives money. Song 3--boy says goodbye to girl/mother. Song 4--boy meets same girl in restaurant. Song 5--boy marries girl.
3:49 Grieg's Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Mov. I (Morning Mood), Op 46
6:45 Tchaikovsky Waltz of the Flowers
2:46 1841 Mendelssohn -Spring Song
6:34 1791 Haydn- Symphony No. 94, 'Surprise', 2nd movement
3:47 1853 Verdi - La Traviata - Prelude to Act 1
5 songs, 23:42.
