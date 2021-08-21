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Monsanto - Patent For A Pig
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64 views • August 21, 2021
Is pork we purchase a real animals' meat or we being tricked and fed with GMO?
16 years ago the American biotechnology monster company Monsanto Inc. applied for a patent for pig breeding in 160 countries.
Patent applications for the “Monsanto Pig” were published in February 2005 at the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in Geneva.
In 2009 The European Patent Office granted Monsanto Inc. AN EXCLUSIVE LICENCE for breeding pigs in Europe.
The licenced breeding uses the GMO-688 Pig Patent species.
Under the licence these GMO species are fed with GMO fodder only. Pig farmers are forbidden to sell the pigs to any individual customers. They cannot even use them for themselves.
In 2018, Monsanto Inc. was acquired by Bayer AG for 63,000,000,000 USD.
So, what we really get for our money? Are we aware of what we eat?
16 years ago the American biotechnology monster company Monsanto Inc. applied for a patent for pig breeding in 160 countries.
Patent applications for the “Monsanto Pig” were published in February 2005 at the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in Geneva.
In 2009 The European Patent Office granted Monsanto Inc. AN EXCLUSIVE LICENCE for breeding pigs in Europe.
The licenced breeding uses the GMO-688 Pig Patent species.
Under the licence these GMO species are fed with GMO fodder only. Pig farmers are forbidden to sell the pigs to any individual customers. They cannot even use them for themselves.
In 2018, Monsanto Inc. was acquired by Bayer AG for 63,000,000,000 USD.
So, what we really get for our money? Are we aware of what we eat?
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