⚡️SITREP

80 year anniversary of Stalingrad

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the attacks launched by Army Aviation and the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralization of the units from 92nd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Over 25 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armored fighting vehicle, and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

◽️ 3 Ukrainian fighting vehicles equipped with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) have been neutralized near Volchansk (Kharkov region).

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the artillery attacks and successful offensive operations, conducted by the units of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the units from 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU near Karamzinovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryanskoye forestry.

◽️ The enemy has lost over 100 Ukrainian personnel, 6 armored fighting vehicles, and 1 D-30 howitzer.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the units of the 'Yug' Group of Forces continue their offensive operations.

💥 Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralized the units from 59th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the AFU and 3rd National Guard Brigade near Pervomayskoye and Vasyukovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 50 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 1 armored personnel carrier, 2 pickups, 1 Msta-B howitzer, and 1 D-30 howitzer have been eliminated.

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the artillery attacks and active operations, conducted by the 'Vostok' Group of Forces, have resulted in the elimination of over 65 Ukrainian personnel from 110th Territorial Defense Brigade near Poltavka (Zaporozhye region), and 72nd Mechanized Brigade near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ 4 AFU fighting vehicles, and 2 motor vehicles have been destroyed.

💥 In Kherson direction, the artillery attacks have resulted in the destruction of 2 AFU ordnance depots near Kherson and Zmiyevka (Kherson region).

💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 78 artillery units at their firing positions, as well as manpower and military hardware in 105 areas.

◽️ U.S.-manufactured M-142 HIMARS and M-270 MLRS have been destroyed near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ 3 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Malinovka, Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Druzhelyubovka (Zaporozhye region).

- Russian Defense Ministry