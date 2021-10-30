Theophilus: Biblical Zombie Apocalypse [30.10.2021]

iblical Zombie Apocalypse - In this video truth is stranger than fiction when I demonstrate from Biblical prophesy that there will actually be an End Times zombie attack upon the world. Though it's not the one many are expecting from watching their favorite zombie movies. It's demonstrated in the video that zombie movies, games, and TV shows are all actually apart of an agenda by Satan to brainwash the whole world into hating Jesus Christ and His Church so that they will go to war against Him at His return.My Jesus In Prophecy part 3 video:My Gospel part 2 video:My second channel Christian Video Vault:Support the creation of more videos like this by becoming a Patron of my channel:As a side note, I encourage my Christian brothers who are interested to examine my Playlists section here on YouTube:I have put together a lot of good material for the believing Christian, esp. the newborn Christian, categorizing it all the best I could. There is quite a lot of good material available, ranging from apologetics, which is reasons for faith and answers to difficulties regarding faith, to Biblical teaching, to in-depth examinations of various other worldviews, as well as videos exposing satanic teachings/teachers, occultism, New World Order/Illuminati type things and many many others.I hope the video edifies and builds up the Church of Christ. If you liked the material, feel free to subscribe to my channel for similar material in the future. I love all of you very much and I hope you're blessed in the Lord.Godspeed,Theophilus466 views Oct 30, 2021Theophilus Most Excellent9.94K subscribers