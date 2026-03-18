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The man with his eyes swollen shut supposedly "Assaulted" the 3 men assaulting him!
America at War
America at War
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This is just a short clip from my last video exposing the LIES told by violent #Police Criminals and Cult members.


And I'm really not kidding when I call Police and the Courts a CULT

If you do the smallest amount of research into the behavior of

CULT MEMBERS you WILL see that police truly are CULT MEMBERS


Their "Training" has indoctrinated them into a Satanic cult sect

A violent and #Evil cult as a matter of fact


Americans sit right now, TODAY, in prison for baseless accusations just like this one! This man had no reason to "Assault Police" unless it was in self defense as they beat him to a bloody pulp


I call this clip "boo hoo"

And dedicate it to the cowardly p*ssies of "Law Enforcement" who every one, belong in prison themselves!

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constitutionevilmoneycongresspolicegovernmentcourtlawbankphotographycorporationadmiralty
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy