Pope's 10 Climate Commandments. Religious Leaders Gather In Mt Sinai for Climate Justice. Blasphemy
The Pope’s 10 commandments on climate change. For Our Sin of Emissions: 10+1. COP27: Will God deliver 10 Commandments for climate change? The UN Climate Change Conference, in proximity to Mount Sinai, could be the prime time for the force of religion to speak climate truth to dirty power. For the world, and especially Israel!

Kenneth Copeland Speaks at Trump Rally in Pennsylvania. With Trump standing behind him, Copeland, 86, spoke to the audience members about George Washington, voting, and the need for energy independence in America. “Voting is a sacred trust,” he said. “And if you don’t vote, hush.”


