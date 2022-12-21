Pope's 10 Climate Commandments. Religious Leaders Gather In Mt Sinai for Climate Justice. Blasphemy

The Pope’s 10 commandments on climate change. For Our Sin of
Emissions: 10+1. COP27: Will God deliver 10 Commandments for climate change?
The UN Climate Change Conference, in proximity to Mount Sinai, could be the
prime time for the force of religion to speak climate truth to dirty power. For
the world, and especially Israel!
Kenneth Copeland Speaks at Trump Rally in Pennsylvania. With Trump standing behind him, Copeland, 86, spoke to the audience members about George Washington, voting, and the need for energy independence in America. “Voting is a sacred trust,” he said. “And if you don’t vote, hush.”
Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse
Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777
Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144
Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o
Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:
https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth
Cash App: $Mrdhouse
Email: [email protected]
www.savinghealthministries.com
Pastor David House
(757) 955-6871
Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:
PO BOX 41161
Norfolk, VA 23541
#Pope
#Climate
#Commandments
#Sinai
#MtSinai
#10ClimateCommandments
#10Commandments
#SDA
#Shaking
#2300Days
#LatterRain
#ThirdAngelsMessage
#3rdAngelsmessage
#PresentTruth
#EverlastingGospel
#Revelation14
#Rev14
#4thAngel
#BibleProphecy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.