BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Episode 4 - Abductee and Ascension Coach Kristy Wixon Discusses Galactic History And Ascension Strategies
HIGH VIBE TRIBE
HIGH VIBE TRIBE
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 1 day ago

Kristy Wixon is an abductee, human hybrid and a survivor of black budget government projects. She has overcome her trauma to become an ascension coach and is a public speaker and soon to be author.


With this riveting discussion we touch upon true galactic history and many aspects of metaphysics and the ascension process and how these times are a major turning point in human evolution.


Email Kristy @

[email protected]


Her Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/KristyFireCatWixon


Support Kristy by shopping Live Wave products

https://lifewave.com/spiralhealing?fbclid=IwdGRjcAM3Ap1leHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHs9wVQu6_4W0jJuISWRQ9On-t82h_4aTUf_IQId06zWyJOUbeV5C_IYuklL0_aem_1eyNQRaQ5CRb7BRl6_M_xw

Keywords
metaphysicsascensiongalactichistory
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy