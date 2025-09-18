Episode 4 - Abductee and Ascension Coach Kristy Wixon Discusses Galactic History And Ascension Strategies

Kristy Wixon is an abductee, human hybrid and a survivor of black budget government projects. She has overcome her trauma to become an ascension coach and is a public speaker and soon to be author.





With this riveting discussion we touch upon true galactic history and many aspects of metaphysics and the ascension process and how these times are a major turning point in human evolution.





Email Kristy @

[email protected]





Her Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/KristyFireCatWixon





Support Kristy by shopping Live Wave products

https://lifewave.com/spiralhealing?fbclid=IwdGRjcAM3Ap1leHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHs9wVQu6_4W0jJuISWRQ9On-t82h_4aTUf_IQId06zWyJOUbeV5C_IYuklL0_aem_1eyNQRaQ5CRb7BRl6_M_xw