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AA-105 Dr. Berman talks his persecution by BLM, that state of the church, faith, and communism
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20 views • May 06, 2021
Dr. David Berman discusses standing up against the tyranny of the state, his persecution by BLM and the Southern Poverty Law Center, the state of the church and more. We will also get into COVID, vaccines, and resisting communism.
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Check out the show, like, and share the links!
▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&;pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
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