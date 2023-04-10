The Animated Gospel Of Mark: Chapter 2

In this chapter of the Gospel of Mark, Jesus heals a paralyzed man, and his faith is exemplified for all the people to see. Meanwhile, the Jewish religious leaders are becoming increasingly more angry with Jesus for his ruthless disregard for the Sabbath, and for eating with lowlifes and prostitutes!
