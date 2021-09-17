© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THIS WON’T CHANGE, UNTIL WE STOP NORMALIZING CONTROL
Follow
3
Share
Report
280 views • September 17, 2021
Hit play on this video, where I riff on how we are being controlled and manipulated by fear.
RIGHT NOW, we are losing our freedoms, and being DESENSITIZED to it.
We are being trained to depend more and more on our governments and financial institutions, and this will keep going until the majority of humans decide that they have had enough.
Have you had enough? Of this crazy, conspiracy theorist reality we are CURRENTLY living in??
If you’re ready to change your reality, watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HoAOpXH4rg4
*Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
RIGHT NOW, we are losing our freedoms, and being DESENSITIZED to it.
We are being trained to depend more and more on our governments and financial institutions, and this will keep going until the majority of humans decide that they have had enough.
Have you had enough? Of this crazy, conspiracy theorist reality we are CURRENTLY living in??
If you’re ready to change your reality, watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HoAOpXH4rg4
*Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.