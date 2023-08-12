Create New Account
Uncovering the Secret Tactics of Ukrainian Troops: Blow Up Russian TOS-1a Heavy Flamethrower
US Military News


August 10, 2023


The TOS-1 Buratino is a formidable weapon equipped with a rotating launch system that can carry up to 24 unguided rockets armed with thermobaric warheads. These warheads create devastating blasts capable of inflicting extensive damage over a wide area, posing a significant threat to populated areas.


 These potent tools provide Ukrainian forces with an effective means to neutralize enemy targets and enhance their strategic advantage on the battlefield.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RH8s_gKNAiA

