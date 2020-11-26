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The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven & Earth! Featuring TSO, Narnia, and Joe Public
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12 views • November 26, 2020
We are always Thankful for you our loyal viewers and Brothers and Sisters in Christ! May God richly bless you this Christmas season and beyond.
On this week's show enjoy the coolest classic Christ-centered rock from Narnia, Stryper, The Trans-Siberian Orchestra and more.
Speaking of classic, enjoy a stirring sermon excerpt from the great Robert Spurgeon and one of the funniest men in the church today; Marcus Wiley.
The Rock Almighty is brought to you by Bombas Socks:
The comfiest socks in the history of feet. And for every pair you purchase, Bombas will donate a pair to someone in need. Get 20% off your first purchase by using the code BOMBAS20.
https://bit.ly/2IX7YdG
See the Trans Siberian Orchestra Live From Your Living Room. https://bit.ly/2Jetw5i
Get the music you love from Amazon Music
https://amzn.to/3ma4jrB
Apple Music
https://apple.co/33j8cTz
The Coolest Sports. The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
On this week's show enjoy the coolest classic Christ-centered rock from Narnia, Stryper, The Trans-Siberian Orchestra and more.
Speaking of classic, enjoy a stirring sermon excerpt from the great Robert Spurgeon and one of the funniest men in the church today; Marcus Wiley.
The Rock Almighty is brought to you by Bombas Socks:
The comfiest socks in the history of feet. And for every pair you purchase, Bombas will donate a pair to someone in need. Get 20% off your first purchase by using the code BOMBAS20.
https://bit.ly/2IX7YdG
See the Trans Siberian Orchestra Live From Your Living Room. https://bit.ly/2Jetw5i
Get the music you love from Amazon Music
https://amzn.to/3ma4jrB
Apple Music
https://apple.co/33j8cTz
The Coolest Sports. The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
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