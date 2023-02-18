Brazil vaccine regime - Aga Wilson

Brazil’s ushering in of a new governmental “regime” threatens to “strip” the human rights of its citizens, according to members of the panel on ‘Friday Roundtable’ this week. Learn about censorship, mandatory vaccination and more taking place in this country and across the globe. Host Aga Wilson welcomes viewers to the show on CHD.TV!Watch FULL EPISODES of ‘Friday Roundtable’ on CHD.TV Live Every Friday — 11:30am PT | 2:30pm ET

➡️ https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/chd-friday-roundtable