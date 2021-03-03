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The COVID Vaccine turns your body into a deadly Virus Producing Machine.
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102 views • March 03, 2021
The vaccine makes your cells reproduce HIV, Malaria and other deadly viruses. You become a deadly super killer virus death machine infecting everyone around you.. Basically you, if the shot doesn't kill you right away, become a deadly virus spreading zombie.
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