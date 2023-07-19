Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
101: BEN BATHEN TELLS HOW HE WAS BUTCHERED BY PSYCHIATRY (this post has the correct audio)
channel image
Robert Yoho, MD (ret)
6 Subscribers
10 views
Published Yesterday

Listen now (64 min) | HE WAS PRESSURED TO TAKE SSRI DRUGS, AND THEY DAMAGED HIS BRAIN. HE HAD TEMPORARY PSYCHOSIS AND NOW HAS PERMANENT TARDIVE DYSKINESIA. HIS PSYCHOLOGIST GOT HIM THROWN INTO PRISON FOR TWO YEARS.


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 716257df406e439a


Keywords
contentprotectedcontentsafe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket