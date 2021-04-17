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Trapped In Egypt - Nothing New Under The Sun - Exposing Mystery Babylon The Documentary
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262 views • April 17, 2021
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*** For those who feel led to support this channel and message: https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/
Video Resources:
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
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Bill Cooper - https://www.youtube.com/user/1984veri...
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TruthStream - https://www.youtube.com/user/TRUTHstr...
.......................
End Time Matrix - https://www.youtube.com/c/Starmonkie2...
.......................
RSE - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5Et...
.......................
MR E Archives - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwEb...
.......................
End Song by Debra Snipes Seek Jesus
...................................................................................
I am a one man operation that has been trying to bring you the truth since 2016. I would like to say thanks to all the watchmen out there that have been sounding the alarm over the last several years. This is not an easy job. I held a corporate job before this and am glad I gave it up as your appreciation for the truth means everything to me. The Much Appreciated donations are my only income. I have been constantly trying to find and share the truth 7/365 since June of 2017. I love you all friends. I get worn down but thanks to my supportive subs and viewers, I march on just like the rest. Time is short. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him
Please do you own research on the content in the video. I am just sharing what I see and always appreciate relevant feedback. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours. God is in control and he honors every promise made to man.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct... - Libry TV
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https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead... - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
https://brandnewtube.com/@ShakingMyHe... - Brandnewtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPf... - YT Channel
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song: En verden af liv (Fra "Løvernes Konge"/Originalt Dansk Soundtrack)
Artist: Lise Dandanell, Kor - Løvernes Konge
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of Walt Disney Records); LatinAutorPerf, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, Polaris Hub AB, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., LatinAutor - UMPG, UMPI, Walt Disney Music Company (Publishing), and 8 Music Rights Societies
Song: Oriental Blend-14494
Artist: Vladimir Zinkovsky, ASCAP
Album: World 1
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of MasterSource|Red Engine Music (SESAC)|FirstCom Music (UPPM)); UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor - UMPG, LatinAutorPerf, AdRev Publishing, and 4 Music Rights Societies
Song: Seek Jesus (Live)
Artist: Debra Snipes, The Angels
Album: Seek Jesus
Licensed to YouTube by
INgrooves (on behalf of J Platinum Records); BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., and 1 Music Rights Societies
Shared from and subscribe to:
Shaking My Head Productions 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPfutLTM-_kL10Zt7Sgz6Q/videos
*** For those who feel led to support this channel and message: https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/
Video Resources:
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
...................................................................................
Bill Cooper - https://www.youtube.com/user/1984veri...
.......................
TruthStream - https://www.youtube.com/user/TRUTHstr...
.......................
End Time Matrix - https://www.youtube.com/c/Starmonkie2...
.......................
RSE - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5Et...
.......................
MR E Archives - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwEb...
.......................
End Song by Debra Snipes Seek Jesus
...................................................................................
I am a one man operation that has been trying to bring you the truth since 2016. I would like to say thanks to all the watchmen out there that have been sounding the alarm over the last several years. This is not an easy job. I held a corporate job before this and am glad I gave it up as your appreciation for the truth means everything to me. The Much Appreciated donations are my only income. I have been constantly trying to find and share the truth 7/365 since June of 2017. I love you all friends. I get worn down but thanks to my supportive subs and viewers, I march on just like the rest. Time is short. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him
Please do you own research on the content in the video. I am just sharing what I see and always appreciate relevant feedback. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours. God is in control and he honors every promise made to man.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct... - Libry TV
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8 - Libry TV 2
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead... - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
https://brandnewtube.com/@ShakingMyHe... - Brandnewtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPf... - YT Channel
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song: En verden af liv (Fra "Løvernes Konge"/Originalt Dansk Soundtrack)
Artist: Lise Dandanell, Kor - Løvernes Konge
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of Walt Disney Records); LatinAutorPerf, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, Polaris Hub AB, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., LatinAutor - UMPG, UMPI, Walt Disney Music Company (Publishing), and 8 Music Rights Societies
Song: Oriental Blend-14494
Artist: Vladimir Zinkovsky, ASCAP
Album: World 1
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of MasterSource|Red Engine Music (SESAC)|FirstCom Music (UPPM)); UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor - UMPG, LatinAutorPerf, AdRev Publishing, and 4 Music Rights Societies
Song: Seek Jesus (Live)
Artist: Debra Snipes, The Angels
Album: Seek Jesus
Licensed to YouTube by
INgrooves (on behalf of J Platinum Records); BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., and 1 Music Rights Societies
Shared from and subscribe to:
Shaking My Head Productions 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPfutLTM-_kL10Zt7Sgz6Q/videos
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