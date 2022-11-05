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5-11-2022 You can't police the mood congruency effect
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10 views • May 11, 2022
Episode 55
The genius leader of the Orwellian 'Ministry of Truth', Nina Jankowicz wants to add context to people's tweets, meanwhile the country is going down the toilet and the American people feel pretty negative about everything. There isn't enough powdered sugar in the world to sprinkle on the turd that this administration has proven to be.
The genius leader of the Orwellian 'Ministry of Truth', Nina Jankowicz wants to add context to people's tweets, meanwhile the country is going down the toilet and the American people feel pretty negative about everything. There isn't enough powdered sugar in the world to sprinkle on the turd that this administration has proven to be.
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